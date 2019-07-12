Tourism students submit memorandum

ITANAGAR, Jul 11: The All Arunachal Tourism Students’ Union on Thursday submitted a four-point memorandum to the chief minister, seeking special emphasis on the tourism sector and appealing to him to take urgent steps to address the issues that hinder the development of the tourism sector.

The memorandum includes demands for “early upgrading of the tourism course at Rajiv Gandhi University,” recruitment of district tourism officer and tourism information officer in every district, “schemes and loans for tourism students for better utilization and self-employment,” and tourism infrastructure development in every district.