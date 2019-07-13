Ering seeks decentralization of PMAY

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Jul 12: MLA Ninong Ering advocated “local procurement of materials under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), so that the materials can be purchased as and when required, in the right quantity and of right quality.”

Ering said centralized purchasing of CGI sheets causes inordinate delay in the construction of houses under the scheme.

The MLA, who held a meeting with the panchayat interim committee (PIC) here in East Siang district on Friday and discussed various problems faced in the implementation of the PMAY, said he would take up with the ministry concerned the matter of decentralizing the purchase of materials under the scheme.

The PIC was constituted by the government to look after the panchayat development activities after the term of the elected pan-chayat bodies in the state was over.

Ering also said the CGI sheets being supplied to the beneficiaries by the department concerned “are not only of inferior quality but also inadequate in quantity.”

As per the guideline, each beneficiary under the scheme is given Rs 1.30 lakh, out of which Rs 25,000 is released to the beneficiary for erection of RCC structure.

Informing that many genuinely deserving families have been left out of the scheme, the PIC members urged Ering to move the authority for their early inclusion in the list of beneficiaries.

Ruksin ADC Kabit Apang urged the interim committee members to execute their assigned responsibilities until the state government notifies the next panchayat election. He also advised them to play a proactive role in selection of beneficiaries and schemes, “so that the benefits of the schemes reach the targeted people.”

Ruksin EAC Tatling Pertin, Sille-Oyan CO H Panggeng and RD JE Dibang Duggong highlighted the rules and regulations for implementing rural development schemes.