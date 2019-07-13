Committee to fight drug menace

KANUBARI, Jul 12: The Longding district administration will constitute a sub-divisional level committee to control the spread of opium and other narcotic substances and contain rapid spread of the drug menace in Kanubari area. Similar committees will also be constituted at the village level.

This was decided during a meeting between the administration, village chiefs, GBs, and members of the Wancho Council, student unions, NGOs and law enforcement agencies.

Addressing the meeting Kanubari ADC Taro Maze sought cooperation from civil society groups, NGOs, student unions, village chiefs and GBs in eradicating the drug menace from Kanubari subdivision.

Longding DC Cheshta Yadav lauded the ADC’s initiative, and commended the people of Kanubari “for their willingness to fight against such social evils.” (DIPRO)