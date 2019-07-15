APWWS welcomes corpus fund announcement

ITANAGAR, Jul 14: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has welcomed the Rs 1 crore corpus fund announced by the state government in the recent budget.

The pan-Arunachal voluntary organization, formed in 1979, has been working for the rights of the children and women in the state.

In a statement, the APWWS on Sunday said the hard work of its volunteers has been finally recognized by the present government under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, “after four decades.”

“We are encouraged to work more,” it said, and reiterated its commitment to work for the women and children of the state.

Terming the budget a way forward and inclusive of women and children, the APWWS thanked Finance Minister Chowna Mein and Khandu.

While stating that more needs to be done for the women and children in the state, the organisation said, “The steps taken by the government for empowerment of women and children are in the right direction.”

It also thanked the state government for incorporating its suggestions in the budget for a second year in a row.

This year, the focus of the APWWS was on problems relating to drug abuse in the state, including establishing a rehabilitation centre in Itanagar for those dependent on drugs and alcohol, and “strengthening of existing de-addiction infrastructures with facilities for vocational training and other life skills to rehabilitate those who recover from addiction.”

Its other recommendations included construction of a juvenile home and an institution for children with special needs, establishment of a state child rights commission, economic rehabilitation of widows and abandoned women, and establishing maternity and childcare centres in the districts.

In the budget the government also announced additional fund for the destitute and working women’s hostel being built in Itanagar.