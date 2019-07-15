APSLSA takes stock of OWA’s legal needs

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 14: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Legal Services Authority (APLSA) and paralegal volunteers visited the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) here on Saturday to take stock of the legal needs of the boarders.

The team, which included Sessions Judge Jaweplu Chai and APSLSA Member Secretary Budi Habung, inspected the legal aid clinic in the OWA campus, followed by visits to the lone specialized adoption agency of the state, the children’s home, the short-stay home for women in difficult circumstances, and various other vocational training units running under one roof.

OWA chairperson Ratan Anya briefed the team on the functioning and the working module of the Arunachal Women Helpline-181, a toll-free helpline for women in distress and difficult situations.

Interacting with women and children survivors, the team took cognizance of the issues faced by the survivors sheltered at the OWA, and offered several suggestive measures to provide them with better legal aid and livelihood opportunities.

The visit also featured an interactive session between the members of the APSLSA, the Women Helpline and the TRIHMS’ one-stop centre, with the objective of providing better coordination and smooth functioning of various functionaries within the OWA premises and the judiciary.

Data on rehabilitation and other initiatives, under various schemes, undertaken for the welfare of the women and child survivors were also furnished to the visiting legal team by the OWA chairperson.

The APSLSA donated kitchen items and edibles for the inmates of the OWA.