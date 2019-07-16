Chayangtajo, Paglam cut off; situation in Dambuk grim

Monsoon havoc

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 15: Remote ADC headquarters Chayangtajo, in East Kameng district, is reportedly cut off after major portions of the Seppa-Chayangtajo road were washed away at numerous places.

In a wireless telegraph to the relief & rehabilitation director and the PWD’s Sagalee circle SE, the Chayangtajo PWD division EE said, “Road blocked due to heavy rainfall and cloudburst on Seppa to Chayangtajo road (81 kms) at various chainages of the road.”

The EE said landslides and falling of boulders have caused heavy blocks and completely washed out of formation cutting at various stretches of the road, leading to snapping of surface communication between Seppa and Chayangtajo.

He added that the cost of restoration would be approximately Rs 2 crore.

Situation grim in LDV

The situation in Dambuk subdivision of Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district also remains grim as torrential rains for the last few days have affected surface communication and river water has inundated agriculture and horticulture fields, damaging crops.

It is reported that most of the rivers and streams in the area are in spate.

Local MLA Gum Tayeng on Sunday inspected the upstream flood protection walls against the Dibang river, and Bomjir area, which has been inundated by the Sisiri river.

On Monday, the MLA visited agriculture fields in Yapgo village which have been flooded by the surging Sisiri river. She was accompanied by the Dambuk ADC, the WRD EE, the Dambuk CO, and others.

Paglam circle is the worst affected, and is cut off from the district headquarters. The LDV administration is trying to mitigate the problems by providing basic needs like rice and bottled water to the affected people.

The administration has also issued an advisory on the dos and don’ts to be followed by the public for their safety.

Our Roing correspondent adds: In view of threat of flood, LDV SP Sanjay Kumar Sain has cautioned the people of the district to remain alert and refrain from venturing into rivers for fishing, swimming and other activities.

The SP said he has deployed police personnel at all flood prone areas to deal with any eventuality arising out of floods.

The water level of the Eze (Deopani) and the Dibang rivers are continuing to rise due to incessant rains, he said.

The SP has directed the officers-in charge of Roing, Hunli, Dambuk and Shantipur police stations to keep constant vigil on the situation and provide assistance to the affected people, when needed.

MLA visits flood-affected areas

In Namsai district, Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori visited flood-affected areas in Lekang circle on Monday to take stock of the flood situation.

She visited Dirak Miri, Rangaleebeel, New Silatoo and Philobari villages with Circle Officer NL Naa, the water resource department (WRD) EE, and other officers.

Deori also visited the relief camp set up by the district administration at Silatoo Kosarigaon, where two families, consisting of 10 members, are being sheltered and provided with ration and other essential items.

The MLA also inspected the ongoing flood protection work in New Silatoo village which is being executed by the WRD.

Noting that some parts of the ongoing sheet piling works have been damaged by the recent heavy flood, she instructed the WRD to take up emergency flood protection measures to control any future damages.

Appealing to the public to “not believe in any kind of hearsay,” Deori informed that the situation is being constantly monitored by the district administration and the department concerned.

Namsai DC Tapasya Raghav had also visited the flood-affected areas on 8 July and given necessary instructions to the departments concerned.

Meanwhile, the WRD is continuing undertaking emergency flood protection measures. (With DIPRO inputs)