Convicts assault jail warden

Staff Reporter

JULLY, Jul 15: In a major security breach, an inmate of the district jail here, identified as Techi Tater, assaulted Jail Warden Kento Kato last Friday afternoon.

Speaking to this daily, Jully District Jail DSP K Lali informed that the incident occurred after the wife of the convict had come to visit him in the interview room on Friday afternoon.

“According to the jail warden, after the meeting, the convict was being put inside his cell by the warden when Tater attacked him (the warden) from behind with a rock,” the DSP said.

Reportedly, more convicts joined the attack and assaulted the warden further. However, the guards stationed there soon took control of the situation.

On being asked if there had been any provocation from the warden’s side, the DSP, while not dismissing the probability, said he has sought an inquiry report on the incident and could provide further details after the report is received.

He also said there could be no suspensions for breach in security without going through the inquiry report.

Tater is in jail in connection with a rape case, and an additional charge of assault on an officer on duty could be imposed after the inquiry report is received, the DSP informed.

“The warden is currently receiving treatment at the RK Mission Hospital and is fine,” he added.