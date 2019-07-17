Arunachal gets new CS and DGP

ITANAGAR, Jul 16: 1987 batch IAS officer Naresh Kumar will be the new chief secretary (CS) of Arunachal Pradesh.

He is currently the chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council. Kumar replaces incumbent Satya Gopal, who has been transferred to Delhi.

Director General of Police (DGP) SBK Singh has been transferred to Mizoram.

Rajendar Pal Upadhyaya, a 1991 AGMUT cadre IPS officer who is currently the commissioner to the governor of Arunachal will hold the charge of DGP.

The home affairs ministry issued the official notification in this regard on Monday.

Kumar had earlier worked in Arunachal as well as in Andaman & Nicobar. He has held several important posts in the past, serving both the central and the Delhi government in various capacities. He was also the managing director of the Delhi Transport Corporation and the Delhi Khadi Village Industries Board.