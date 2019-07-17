Drug peddler, customer arrested

NAMSAI, Jul 16: The police here in Namsai district arrested one “habitual drug peddler,” identified as Chow Rajate Longchot (Taklu Seng), along with a customer of his, Kelom Tayeng, and

seized approximately 40 grams of pink-coloured contraband substance, syringe and needles from their possession.

The police team that nabbed the duo was led by Namsai PS OC Inspector CB Rai, and included Inspector L Lowang, Head Constables CS Mishra, N Sanchung and CW Khamhoo, and constables T Morang, CS Singkai and Debojit Deori.

A regular case has been registered under Section 21(b)/25/27/29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in this regard.