Households, sarpanches, dists honoured

ITANAGAR, Jul 16: The public health engineering & water supply (PHE&WS) department organised a programme at the state banquet hall here to celebrate Swachh Sunder Sauchalaya Day on Tuesday.

“The event was held to celebrate and felicitate the household beneficiaries and sarpanches for their outstanding contribution towards the ‘Swachh Sunder Sauchalaya contest’ held in 2018 under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen),” informed the department’s SBM (G) mission director S Yomcha in a release.

The programme was part of the ongoing nationwide celebration of Swachh Mahotsav-2019 by the union jal shakti ministry.

PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang awarded the top 10 household beneficiaries for their ‘best painted toilets’ under the competition during which 1.34 crore toilets were painted all over India. The minister also honoured the top 10 sarpanches “for their outstanding contribution,” Yomcha said.

Tawang, Namsai and West Siang were awarded as the three best performing districts.

Addressing the function, Lowang emphasized the need to “convert this movement as a jan andolan and change the mindset of the public.”

The minister urged the media to play a “vital and proactive role in spreading the message of health and hygiene to every nook and corner of the state.”

Yomcha also spoke during the function, dwelling on the importance of the day, and highlighting the achievements under the SBM (G), while PHE&WS East Zone CE Tomo Basar spoke on the issue of depleting water sources in the state and the need to make ‘water to all’ a mass movement like SBM (G).

PHE&WS Additional Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa, along with Namsai DC Tapasya Raghav, Tawang ADC Bekir Nyorak, Aalo EAC Cheechung Chukhu, members of the APWWS and the Child Welfare Committee Itanagar, and others also participated in the celebration.

The PHE&WS department, which is the nodal department for implementing the SBM (G), is celebrating Swachh Mahotsav-19 with all the beneficiaries and stakeholders across the state.

“The celebration is being marked by education and communication activities across the state through various events, such as Swachh Sunder Sauchalaya Day, Swachh Prerak Day and national awards to swachhata champions,” Yomcha said in the release.