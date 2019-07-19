MLA expresses concern over poor power supply

ROING Jul 18: Dambuk MLA Gum Tayeng on Wednesday convened a meeting with officers of the Powergrid, the NHIDCL, the BIPL and the power department here, in the presence of Lower Dibang Valley DC Mitali Namchoom, Dambuk ADC Rujjum Rakshap, and other administrative officers.

Expressing concern over the poor power supply to Dambuk, Bizari and Paglam areas, the MLA directed the Powergrid and the power department to “immediately take up the issue of Parbuk, Bizari and Dambuk substation projects under the comprehensive scheme being undertaken by the Powergrid.”

She said she would also take up the issue with “the authorities at the decision-making level.”

Tayeng also expressed concern over the delay in constructing the Sisiri-Dambuk sector of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH), and advised the highway authorities and the construction agency, BIPL, to speed up the work and set a target of completion.

The TAH construction agencies were also advised not to dump debris haphazardly, in view of the damages doing so causes to agriculture and horticulture crops.

The DC on her part instructed the authorities concerned to expedite the highway construction process. She asked them to carry out the works as per the laid-down norms and not dump debris in areas not designated as muck dumping sites. (DIPRO)