Overground NSCN (IM) worker arrested

CHANGLANG, Jul 19: An overground worker of the NSCN (IM) was nabbed here on Friday by personnel of the 9 Assam Rifles and the Changlang police in connection with an extortion case.

The operative has been identified as Longrow Jomoi, a resident of Phangtip village.

Changlang SP Surendra Choudhary informed that an intelligence input had earlier been received regarding extortion carried out by an NSCN (IM) operative from Phangtip area.

“A patrolling party consisting of one officer and 12 personnel of the 9 Assam Rifles, under the command CO Surender Kumar, along with personnel from the Changlang police station launched an operation to apprehend the NSCN (IM) operative,” the SP said.

He said Jomoi was arrested during a search of a suspected area, and that the extorted money was recovered from him.

“Jomoi admitted to his involvement in extortion activities for the NSCN (IM) as an overground worker. Rs 6800 in cash and a mobile handset were recovered from him,” the SP said.

A case u/s 384 IPC has been registered at the police station here, and further investigation is underway, he said.