MLA inspects damagesto flood control work

ROING, Jul 19: Dambuk MLA Gum Tayeng on Friday visited the bank of the Paching river and took stock of the damages caused to the flood control work undertaken there under the ‘Paching river training scheme’.

The flood control work is being executed by the WRD (civil) department here in Lower Dibang Valley district, in three phases. Floodwater triggered by incessant rains have completely destroyed the flood protection work carried out so far, and also washed away about 100 metres of fresh land, posing a threat to the downstream Bomjir area.

The people of the area are living in constant fear of losing their homes and lands if the trend of erosion is not checked.

The MLA was accompanied by Dambuk ADC Rujjum Rakshap, WRD engineers and public of the area during the inspection.