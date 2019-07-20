Transmission tower collapse cuts off power supply to Pasighat

ITANAGAR, Jul 19: Transmission tower number 43 of the 132 kv Aalo-Pasighat transmission line, located in Babuk village in East Siang district, has collapsed, resulting in disruption of power supply to Pasighat and all the downstream areas upto Namsai.

“The tower has been damaged due to the impact of falling trees on the conductors due to landslides in between Pangin/Kebang and Rottung/Pasighat,” the power department informed in a release.

“The incumbent jurisdictional executive engineer (E), Transmission Division No III, Pasighat, is reported to be absent and out of station. Considering the emergent situation, Hibu Bama, Executive Engineer (E), Transmission No II, Itanagar, has been ordered to proceed to the affected area/location immediately, and start the restoration job at the earliest,” the department stated.

Power outage hits LDV

Our Roing correspondent adds: Power supply has been disrupted in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district since last week due to the collapse of the transmission tower in Babuk village in East Siang district.

Power JE Tajing Taga said the restoration work, “which also depends upon the availability of spare parts,” may take 15 to 20 days.

The district’s power department is drawing electricity from the Assam State Electricity Board for the last three days to meet the power crisis. However, the consumers have been complaining of fluctuation of power supply and very low voltage.

The transmission line running through Aalo, Pasighat, Roing, Tezu and Namsai regularly gets disrupted for some reason or the other, and it takes a long time to get restored, causing great inconvenience to the consumers.