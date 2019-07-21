CM, governor review developmental activities

ITANAGAR, Jul 20: Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday and briefed the latter on the meetings he has had with various central ministers regarding the developmental plans for Arunachal.

The governor and the CM reviewed various developmental activities, programmes and ongoing projects in the state. They discussed expediting the Miao-Vijoynagar road project, planning for the next academic session of the sainik school in Niglok in East Siang district, and the programmes and functioning of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The governor advocated making concerted efforts to strengthen institutions which are taking care of the destitute, orphans, and differently-abled children.

The two also discussed the forthcoming 68th plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Guwahati on 3 and 4 August. They deliberated on important subjects and issues to be taken up with the NEC for the progress and wellbeing of the people of Arunachal.

“Our state must avail of this opportunity for projecting and finalizing all the requisite developmental details at the plenary session of the NEC,” Mishra said. (Raj Bhavan)