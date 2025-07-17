Entrepreneur adopts Happy the Hoolock Gibbon

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 16 Jul: A young entrepreneur from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, Kuru Panyu, has adopted a Hoolock gibbon named “Happy” from Itanagar Biological Park under the zoo animal adoption scheme initiated by the department of environment, forests and climate change. A formal program was held on Wednesday, during which Panyu handed over a cheque for ?25,000 to Subu Hania, director of the biological park.

Panyu was presented with a zoo adoption certificate by Hania, and an adoption sign was installed in front of the enclosure.

The event was graced by Raya Flago Taniang, curator of the Biological Park; Dr. Sorang Tadap, the zoo veterinarian; and several park staff members. The zoo authorities commended Panyu for his decision to adopt a Hoolock gibbon and emphasized the vital role public participation plays in wildlife conservation. With this adoption, Kuru Panyu has become the second person from the state to adopt an animal from the Itanagar Biological Park under the zoo animal adoption scheme.

The first adopter was Apong Gyadi Taniang, the spouse of the park’s curator, Raya Flago Taniang, who adopted a hornbill in 2022 when the scheme was launched in the state.

Meanwhile, the authorities at Itanagar Biological Park expressed hope that citizens like Kuru Panyu and Apong Gyadi Taniang would inspire others to follow suit. “The decision of Kuru Panyu to adopt a Hoolock gibbon, an endangered species, the only ape native to India, and the state animal of Arunachal Pradesh, will help ensure proper care for the animal. We also hope it inspires other citizens to come forward and adopt more animals in the days to come,” said Subu Hania, director of the biological park.