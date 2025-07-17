RGU faculty at World University Games

ITANAGAR, 16 Jul: Prof. Sambhu Prasad, Dean of the faculty of physical education at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), has been nominated by the Association of Indian Universities to serve as an official of the Indian universities athletics team at the FISU World University Games 2025, scheduled to be held in Germany from 16 to 27 July.

As part of the Indian delegation, prof. Prasad will play a vital role in the management and coordination of the Indian contingent, ensuring smooth operations and athlete support throughout the event, the RGU informed in a release.

“It is a great honor to represent Rajiv Gandhi University and to contribute to the growth of University Sports on the international platform. This opportunity is not just a personal milestone, but also a proud moment for RGU, as we continue to inspire excellence in both education and sport,” prof. Prasad said.

Over 300 Indian student-athletes from 61 universities, selected through rigorous nationwide trials involving more than 400 institutions, will compete in 18 sporting disciplines including, athletics, archery, swimming, basketball, table tennis, tennis, gymnastics, judo, volleyball and more, including Paralympic events like 3X3 wheelchair basketball.

Approximately 8,500 student-athletes and officials from over 100 countries will compete for medals in 18 sports, making it one of the largest multi-sport events in the world.

The FISU World University Games, held biennially, provide a global platform for young university athletes aged 17 to 25 to showcase their talents and foster international camaraderie.

The 2025 FISU World University Games Summer will be hosted across Berlin and the Rhine-Ruhr region.