Police patrol Senki water intake point area

ITANAGAR, Jul 21: Following a series of complaints, the capital police conducted patrolling at the intake point of the water treatment plant on the bank of the Senki river here on Saturday.

A few youths who were found loitering near the intake point were sensitized by the police personnel to the use and need of clean drinking water for the residents of Itanagar.

The police had received complaints from the local residents, claiming that groups of youths create nuisance, such as polluting the water intake point by washing clothes, and littering the area with plastic waste when picnicking.

The district magistrate had earlier issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting such activities in the area.