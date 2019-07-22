Land rights for ST women recommendation after discussion: APSCW

ITANAGAR, Jul 21: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has said it has not yet recommended to the government regarding any policy on land rights for the ST women of Arunachal.

The commission in a statement said it will hold elaborate discussions, consultative meetings and seminars with different women NGOs, community-based organisations, intellectuals, and various groups before coming to any conclusion regarding inheritance of immovable properties and land rights by the state’s ST women.

“Based on the opinions of all the stakeholders, the APSCW will recommend to the state government for further action,” it said.