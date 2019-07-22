‘Stapled visa issue not being addressed’

ITANAGAR, Jul 21: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union has said the issue regarding stapled visa has not received any attention till today even though the Centre and the state government have been apprised of the matter on different occasions.

The union’s comment came after MP Tapir Gao had raised the issue in Parliament. The MP had said that the Centre should resolve the stapled visa issue.

Meanwhile, the union said it continues to stand by its demand for expulsion of all insurgent elements from Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.