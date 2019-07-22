BJP organizes workshop for vistaraks

ITANAGAR, Jul 21: The state BJP on Sunday organized a workshop for its vistaraks, under its sadasyata abhiyan (membership drive), at the DK Convention Centre here, and discussed various issues related to the party’s membership drive in the state.

Addressing the workshop, Home Minister Bamang Felix said, “Every leader of the party should equally devote themselves to the development and progress of the party and it activities.”

He asked the vistaraks to “work devotedly for the party at the grassroots level and advocate the government’s policies and programmes, so that development reaches the masses.”

Felix assured all possible help from the government to the party’s karyakartas in carrying out the party’s activities in remote regions of the state.

State BJP vice president Tadar Dominic emphasized that “all the BJP flagship programmes of the Centre must be thoroughly implemented in all the mandals and Shakti Kendras of the state.”

State BJP vice president Kipa Babu, BJYM president Taring Tiri, senior party leaders and vistaraks from different parts of state participated in the workshop.