Admin urged to have KV vacate GHSS hostels

ITANAGAR, Jul 22: The Wancho Students’ Union in a representation to the Longding DC on Monday urged the administration to have the authorities of the Kendra Vidyalaya (KV) here vacate the girls’ and boys’ hostel of the government higher secondary school (GHSS), which the union said the KV has been occupying since 2017.

“Many aspiring students are being deprived of availing hostel facilities as the (hostels are) being occupied by the KV authority,” the union said, and requested the district administration to have the hostels vacated at the earliest.

The union also said that election materials, including EVMs, along with kits and materials for de-addiction camps, are still stored in the hostels.

When contacted by this daily, DC Chestha Yadav informed that the process of having the hostels vacated is underway. She said the KV had been using the GHSS hostels temporarily, in view of the lack of infrastructure for the KV.