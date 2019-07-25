Tirap DPB finalises schemes

KHONSA, Jul 24: The meeting of the District Planning Board (DPB) was held on last Friday here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner P N Thungon to review the progress of various ongoing central and state sponsored schemes and to finalize the schemes for submission to the government for inclusion in the Budget for implementation during 2019-20 in Tirap district.

The DC informed that the state government has decided that there will not be any State Annual Development Agenda from the current financial year and all the schemes and projects of various departments are to be included in the budget itself.

For this year, the government has given the relaxation to submit the proposals till end of this month. From the next financial year, the proposals are to be submitted within December month, the DC said.

All the HoDs and executing agencies informed the house regarding progress of ongoing projects and details of new proposals through Power Point presentations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jalash Pertin urged the officials present to provide their valuable suggestions, and appealed to the members to consider the projects as per the sectoral outlay- health, education, connectivity and agriculture allied sectors. (DIPRO)