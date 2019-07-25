ACS seeks attention of authorities on nearly collapsing road

ITANAGAR, Jul 24: The Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) expressed its concern over the dilapidated condition of the NH-415 opposite the SBI, Ganga branch which is on the verge of collapse due to soil erosion and sought the attention of authorities concerned.

Visiting the site, ACS chairman Patey Tayum claimed that the erosion could cause threat to life and properties.

“I appeal to the concerned authority, including local MLA Techi Kaso and the Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner to take serious note of the situation before any untoward incident takes place. For immediate precaution measures, a strong protection wall to support the national highway is the need of the hour,” he said.

“The said portion of the road is one of the busiest roads in the capital. In the event that the road collapses, it will definitely cause unspeakable problems for commuter. The area is also used to park vehicles during busy hours and will create havoc,” Tayum added.