Cloudbursts, tremors leave trails of devastation

AALO, Jul 25: Incessant rain along with cloudbursts and tremors which occurred in different parts of Darak circle and Aalo in West Siang district on the intervening night of 20 and 21 July has left trails of devastation.

“Hundreds of landslides have taken place on the Darak-Yomcha road (via Boje-Potom, Darak-Poyom-Boruraksap) and the Darak-Larmuk road (via Bogo), and many villages are cut off for the last one week,” the DIPRO said, adding that restoration works are being taken up by the executing agencies.

“In Morak, near Sala Potom, a landslide with an intensity of 100 m completely washed away wet cultivation fields with rich varieties of plants and trees, and all infrastructures there,” the DIPRO added.

In Aalo, too, several wet rice cultivation fields, local houses in Kabu Maasi village, the boundary wall of the girls’ hostel in Pobdi, and many minor structures along the river course are reported to have been washed away, the DIPRO said.