DC denies alleged boundary dispute in Gumto, appeals for peace

YUPIA, Jul 25: Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh Malik, who is also in charge of Papum Pare district, has informed that there has been no interstate boundary dispute in Gumto, as reported by some sections on social media in Assam, and urged the people to “not react to such unverified report.”

“The boundary dispute is an old issue and the matter is in the Supreme Court. But even if there are small disputes, the administrations of Papum Pare and North Lakhimpur (Assam) will talk and sort out the issue,” the DC said.

He urged the people not to spread unverified rumours, adding that the people on both sides of the boundary should strive for peaceful coexistence.

Malik also called for “responsible reporting by media outlets, as any misinformation can escalate many disputes.”

Reportedly, on 19 July, one JCB was pressed into service to clear up space for constructing the boundary outpost of the 13th Assam battalion, about 50 metres away from the Gumto check post, and about 100 metres from the Mianajuli police outpost in Assam.

It is learnt that forest officials and personnel from the Mainajuli police outpost were present at the spot, along with a contractor. On seeing the work underway, officials and police of the Gumto administration objected to it and asked them to halt the clearing process.

On 23 July, the DC and the SP of North Lakhimpur visited the area and held a meeting with the Gumto CO and police officers.

Malik said he has also had a telephonic conversation with his North Lakhimpur counterpart on the issue, and that no dispute actually occurred.

All Nyishi Students’ Union vice president Tana Sushil Tara, who visited the area on hearing the rumour of a boundary dispute, appealed for peaceful coexistence, and added that “the media should help in spreading communal harmony.”

While stating that the public should not interfere with matters concerning the administration’s work, Tara appealed to the Assam and Arunachal governments to come up with a solution to the long-existing dispute.

“We are peace-loving people. Everything is normal and there is no tension here,” he said, and appealed to the people of Assam also to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, Gumto Youth Welfare Association president Ngurang Topu also negated the report on social media and said the residents of Gumto did not threaten anyone, with or without weapons.

“The reports are fabricated. People of both the sides have been living together like families since a long time ago,” Topu said.

He urged the people not to pay heed to such reports, and added that rumours should always be verified.