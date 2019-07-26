Felix holds parley with corporate bodies

ITANAGAR, Jul 25: In a bid to create an investor-friendly environment, Home Minister Bamang Felix convened a meeting with numerous corporate representatives at his secretariat office here on Thursday.

Representatives of corporate giants like DIAGEO, NHPC Ltd, NHPC, Powergrid, Bharat Petroleum, Tata Steel, Jio, Reliance Communications, etc, attended the meeting.

The home minister urged the participants to explore the diverse opportunities offered by the state and the region. He said the state government is willing to extend its full support to investors who are interested in investing in Arunachal.

He said though the state faces challenges in terms of connectivity and communication, they are “being actively taken care of by the present government.”

Felix also dwelt on the land reforms undertaken by the state government “to help the corporate sector establish their setups.”

On being apprised of the problems faced by the corporate representatives who have their operations in the state, the minister gave assurance that a special security team would be provided for safety and security of the corporate groups at their workplaces.

During the discussion on CSR activities, Felix informed the delegates about the state government’s ‘Hamara Arunachal Abhiyaan’, which he said is “designed to educate people on their responsibilities as law-abiding citizens, and to secure safe investment in the state.”

He urged the corporate sector to partner with the state police and make the ‘Hamara Arunachal Abhiyaan’ a success.

The delegates assured to provide support through their CSR programmes. (HMO)