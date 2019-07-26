Depts urged to update geo-tagged projects

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 25: Planning Secretary Himanshu Gupta has asked all government departments to update geo-tagged projects for the convenience of the stakeholders.

Gupta was addressing a workshop on satellite-based monitoring and geo-tagging of projects in the state, organised by the planning, finance & investment department, in collaboration with the State Remote Sensing Application Centre (SRSAC), at the DK convention hall here on Thursday.

Addressing the chief engineers and directors of various departments who participated in the workshop, Gupta said all the government schemes would come under one common portal. He said the planning department would provide one-stop solutions to all the work departments for smooth execution and monitoring of government schemes.

“Though geo-tagging has been done by most departments, they are yet to be entered in the MIS,” he said, and urged all the departments to expedite the entry of the schemes in the MIS.

Gupta said the planning department would provide high-resolution satellite images of schemes being executed in the entire state, adding that smartphones can be used to access any information on the schemes, and to collect information.

Gupta also made a PowerPoint presentation on geo-tagging monitoring, and explained the intricacies of the process.

Finance Secretary YW Ringu in her address said the introduction of satellite geo-tagging “has made the job of all the heads of departments much easy and convenient because they can monitor the projects in the field by sitting in the offices.”

She directed the CEs and the directors to “adequately train and keep their field staffs updated about the latest technologies available that would facilitate smooth and efficient execution of government schemes.”

Subject experts from the SRSAC conducted the workshop. (DIPR)