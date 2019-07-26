APSCW urges police to book culprits involved in murders

ITANAGAR, Jul 25: Strongly condemning the murder of a 23-year-old girl, identified as Taba Yanya, in Prem Nagar area of Naharlagun on 24 July, and the finding of the body of an unidentified woman in Dugi village in Upper Subansiri district recently, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has requested the police to expedite investigation and nab the culprits in both the cases at the earliest.

In a press release, APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi said on Thursday extended condolences to the bereaved families, and said the commission has taken suo moto cognizance of both the cases and sought the status of the cases from the respective police stations.

The APSCW also appealed to the people to cooperate with the police.