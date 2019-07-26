Officers urged to ensure development

BOMDILA, Jul 25: Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering urged the government officers of West Kameng district to work to ensure all-round development of the district.

Addressing a meeting of the district development committee (DDC) here on Thursday, the MLA, who is also the DDC chairman, asked the deputy commissioner to also find ways to assist educated unemployment youths in properly channeling their energy.

He expressed optimism that suitable schemes would be provided by the sports ministry, but cautioned that “there will be no scope for individual-oriented schemes.”

Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Kumsi Sidisow, who was also present, said the administration and the departments should strive to facilitate proper implementation of schemes, so that the benefits reach the grassroots level.

He also called for strengthening and modernizing the police force.

On the issue of setting up the 4th IRBn in Kamengbari/Doimara, which is pending for the last seven years, Sidisow directed the forest officials to “cooperate with the departments in question for early settlement of the battalion, which is vital for security along the Arunachal-Assam boundary.”

Kalaktang MLA DW Kharma pledged to effect transfer and posting of teachers in his constituency in order to “bring in new vigour and a sense of responsibility to revitalize the education system.”

Local MLA Dongru Siongju urged the other three legislators to “cooperate in taking Bomdila to newer heights,” and requested the DCC chairman to “give special care for Nafra subdivision, where there is no road connectivity and the roads which exist are in deplorable condition.”

Earlier, DC Sonal Swaroop urged the works departments, officers and agencies to “go for public-oriented schemes only,” and directed the departments to “prioritize a few schemes out of the five-year perspective plan for allocation from the state government for the year 2019-20.”

The proposals under the 2019-20 annual plan were presented, and the development works being undertaken in the district were also highlighted during the meeting. (DIPRO)