JMFC court summons Deputy Speaker Pongte

CHANGLANG, Jul 26: The court of the judicial magistrate (first class) here in Changlang district has summoned Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte to appear before the court in person on 7 August, in connection with Case No CR 01/19.

While hearing the case (Rentu Taiju vs Tesam Pongte & Ors), the court in an order it issued on 16 July said, “It appears from the materials of record that Tesam Pongte had concealed government contracts in his affidavit, though he was awarded various government contracts between 2014 and 2015. Hence, he is liable to be prosecuted under the Representation of People Act, 1951.”

The court observed that there exist “sufficient grounds to take cognizance and to proceed against Tesam Pongte u/s 125A, Representation of People Act. Accordingly,” it pronounced, “cognizance is taken against Tesam Pongte u/s 125A, Representation of People Act.”

According to court document, the counsel for complainant Rentu Taiju earlier alleged that “Tesam Pongte submitted that affidavit in Form 26 before the returning officer at Changlang while filing his nomination paper (Form 2A) for the purpose of contesting election to the house of the legislative assembly of Arunachal Pradesh from 53 Changlang North (ST) assembly constituency. However, Pongte had not disclosed the government contracts awarded to M/s TP Enterprise, owned by him in Sl No 9(B) (a) of the election affidavit.”

The counsel said, “Tesam Pongte stated that he had not entered into government contracts, though he had executed various government contracts during 2014-19. Thus, the accused is liable to be prosecuted and punished for the offence u/s 125A, Representation of People Act, 1953, and other offences under the IPC.”

When contacted, Pongte denied the allegation and said he would offer a clarification after consulting with his advocate.