Workshop on DEDS, EDEG held

KOLORIANG, Jul 28: A district level workshop on the Dairy Entrepreneurship Development Scheme (DEDS) and the Entrepreneurship Development and Employment Generation (EDEG) component of the National Livestock Mission was held here in Kurung Kumey district on 27 July.

The workshop was organised on the sideline of a loan mela/FLC held on the same day and venue for bank officials, the implementing department, and dairy entrepreneurs.

The NABARD’s District Development Manager (DDM), Mewang Lowang opined that the DEDS would “play a pivotal role in generating self-employment and strengthening infrastructure facilities for the dairy sector in the district.”

He also underlined the importance of the DEDS and the NLM schemes being implemented by the Centre and the NABARD.

Lowang made a PowerPoint presentation on the salient features of the DEDS and the credit and subsidy activities under the EDEG, such as poultry venture capital fund, integrated development of small ruminants and rabbits, and “pig development under the EDEG sub-mission of livestock development.”

He requested financial institutions to “accord priority to projects being implemented in a cluster mode, covering dairy farmers and women SHGs, to get better price in the market and ensure regular repayment of bank loans.”

DC Santosh Kumar Rai advised the participants to avail the benefits under the central sector schemes being implemented through the NABARD, while Veterinary Officer Dr Sonowal assured of all assistance from the department in capacity-building training and invited interested farmers to visit the department for any help.

Queries and apprehensions related to the schemes, bank finance, land mortgage, securities, etc, raised by the participants were responded to by the DDM, the department’s officials, and bankers.

Among others, bank managers, entrepreneurs and progressive farmers from various parts of the district attended the workshop.