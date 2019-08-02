Koyu-Kakki road blocked by landslides

PASIGHAT, Aug 1: Rain-triggered landslides that occurred in Jukik area of Lower Siang district have blocked the road between Koyu and Kakki villages.

Transportation remains suspended for the last few weeks, hampering the movement of students, patients, government employees and the public in general. No respite seems to be in sight as the rains continue unabated in the area.

Nari PWD Division EE Joy Koyu informed that the department is coordinating with the district administration, and that “despite fund constraint, two JCB earth movers have already been pressed into service along with adequate manpower, braving inclement weather” to clear the blockage.

Restoration work is underway and the department is doing its best to reopen the road at the earliest possible, the EE said. (DIPRO)