EKSWCO condemns assault on security personnel of Sushee Infra

SEPPA, Aug 2: The East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) has vehemently condemned the assault on security personnel of construction firm Sushee Infra by a commuter on the intervening night of 30 and 31 July on the Rillo to Pakke-Kessang road.

The incident occurred despite an order having been issued by the Pakke-Kessang DC, prohibiting vehicular movement after 4 pm. The incident forced Sushee Infra to take its machines off the road, and it refused to clear the landslides blocking the road at several locations.

More than 300 vehicles were left stranded on both the sides of block point since morning, which forced commuters to themselves operate the excavator to clear the blockage.

On being informed about the tense situation, EKSWCO chairman Dahey Sangno apprised the Pakke-Kessang DC and Sushee Infra’s project manager of the problems being faced by commuters, and urged them to resolve the issue before angry commuters created mayhem.

By around 4 pm the blockages were cleared under the supervision of Pakke-Kessang PS OC Benji Saroh, at the direction of the DC.

The EKSWCO appealed to the Pakke-Kessang district administration to take strong action against those who took the law into their own hands and created problems for the public and the firm. The organisation also requested commuters on the Seppa-Sagalee road to avoid travelling after 4 pm and cooperate with the executing firm to facilitate proper work in order to maintain the road during the rainy season.