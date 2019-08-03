Media bodies welcome GoAP’s decision on accommodation for accredited scribes

ITANAGAR, Aug 2: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), the Arunachal Electronic Media Association and the Arunachal Press Club on Friday expressed gratitude to the Pema Khandu-led state government for fulfilling one of their longstanding demands.

The state government by a recent notification approved treating accredited journalists at par with Group A officers at all state government accommodations, such as inspection bungalows, circuit houses, tourist lodges, bhavans, and guest houses spread across the country.

Earlier, the media bodies had on several occasions approached successive state governments about the matter, but in vain. With the recent notification, Arunachal has become one the last states in the country to implement the provision for accredited journalists.

Meanwhile, the press bodies expressed hope that their remaining demands, which include a hike in the government advertisement rates, implementation of the Majithia Wage Board recommendations, advertisement policy for electronic and digital media, etc, would be addressed at the earliest.