LDV becomes first dist to implement Sarathi 4

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Aug 2: Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district has become the first in the state to implement ‘Sarathi 4’, the web-based service of the ministry of road transport & highways (MoRTH) for online application for driving licence, learner’s licence, conductor’s licence and driving school licence.

The National Informatics Centre here, headed by DIO Yagru Linggi and ADIO Milan Lego, has been instrumental in implementing the service in the district.

Explaining about the service, they said applicants can upload all supporting documents and details online.

“A reference number will be given to the applicant that will be used for further process at the DTO office. A driving test will be conducted and, after approval, the licence can be collected from the DTO office,” they informed.

The online service was launched by Roing ADC Tapik Pertin at the DTO’s office here on Friday. He also presented the first learner’s licence and driving licence procured through Sarathi 4 to the applicants during the launch.

Pertin said the portal would make it convenient for anybody who wants to apply for a licence as there would be no need to visit the office to do so.

“Anybody can easily apply online from the comfort of their homes,” he said.

DTO Solai Tayang informed that ‘Vahan’, the vehicle registration service of the MoRTH, is being implemented in the district since 2018, “and now the implementation of Sarathi will make it even more convenient for the denizens of the district.”

EAC Tajing Padung was also present at the function, along with applicants and staff of the DTO office.