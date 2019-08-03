TRIHMS personnel urged to be dedicated

NAHARLAGUN, Aug 2: Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) Director Dr Moji Jini urged the security and sanitation personnel of the hospital to discharge their duties with utmost dedication.

Dr Jini was addressing an awareness programme here on Friday on the importance of security and sanitary services for smooth delivery of health services to the patients at the hospital.

Naharlagun EAC Ashok Tajo also requested the service personnel of the hospital

to “deal with the patients with utmost care and make them aware of the need of maintaining sanitation and hygiene within the hospital’s premises.”

Naharlagun PS OC K Yangfo gave assurance that the security personnel would provide support, as and when required, while discharging their duties.

TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent Dr H Ambing informed about the services being provided at the hospital, and emphasized the need for maintaining cleanliness.

The TRIHMS authority has outsourced the security and sanitary services in order to provide smooth medical services to patients.