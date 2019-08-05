NSCN (R) insurgent apprehended

JAGUN, Aug 4: A senior NSCN (Reformation) insurgent, identified as self-styled sergeant major Daniel Sankey, was apprehended from 9 Mile area here in Assam’s Tinsukia district on 2 August during a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Assam Police.

Sankey was apprehended based on receipt of input regarding the presence of an NSCN (R) insurgent in the general area of 9 Mile.

A pistol with magazine and five rounds of live ammunition were recovered from his possession.

Sankey, along with the recovered arms and ammunition, was handed over to the police for investigation.