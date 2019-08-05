Doctors participate in zonal CME

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 4: Over 30 delegates from all over India participated in the first mid-term continuing medical education (CME) of the East Zone Urological Society of India (EZUSI), which was conducted here on 2 and 3 August.

Attending the event, Health Minister Alo Libang highlighted kidney-related issues in the state, and assured to extend his support to promote urology in the state, adding that efforts would be made to meet the requirement for equipment to conduct kidney transplants in Arunachal.

Prof SK Singh from PGI, Chandigarh (Punjab), assured to keep imparting training to doctors from Arunachal, while EZUSI president Dr DK Pal told the gathering that the EZUSI is committed to promote urology

in far-flung states like Arunachal, and promised to continue providing his support. Organising secretary Dr Goto Gangkak welcomed the delegates and promised to work towards promoting the field of urology in the state.

More than 20 speakers gave talks on various issues, trends and controversies in patient management.

Experts in the field of stone disease, oncology, urogynaecology and prostate diseases presented videos and management guidelines.