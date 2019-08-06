JK Reorganisation Bill

States instructed to maintain law and order

ITANAGAR, Aug 5: Union Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha has instructed all chief secretaries, directors general of police, principal secretaries and commissioners of the home department to maintain law and order, peace and tranquility in all the states and union territories in view of the introduction of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Sinha issued the instruction during a video conference he held on Monday with the officers concerned, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Satya Gopal, DGP RP Upadhyaya, Home Commissioner AK Singh and Law Commissioner GS Meena at the civil secretariat here.

Sinha called for identifying students from Jammu & Kashmir studying in the universities and colleges in various parts of the country, and for directing the district administrations to take necessary measures for their safety and security.

The cabinet secretary instructed the state machineries to ensure that there are no untoward incidents or law and order problems in the states, and that peace is maintained by all means.

“Under the present circumstances, all the social media users are hereby requested not to unnecessarily circulate any kind of false and frivolous news, messages, video clippings, etc, which may have communal colour or which may cause law and order problems,” a press release from the chief secretary’s office (CSO) read.

Instructions and advisory have been issued by the government of India, which are being circulated to the district authorities.

“All the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh are hereby requested not to pay any heed to any kind of rumours or false news in this regard,” the CSO added.