Ladakh MP hails UT status

NEW DELHI, Aug 5: Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Monday hailed the union government’s decision to revoke Article 370 and grant his constituency union territory status, saying it would usher in development and strengthen border security.

Both decisions are in the interest of the country and will help the development of Jammu and Ladakh regions while ridding the state of rules by two families – a reference to Abdullah and Mufti clans – he told reporters.

It is also in the interest of common Kashmiris, the BJP MP said.

Namgyal said the decision was necessary for Jammu & Kashmir’s overall development and was in national interest as it would strengthen border security.

The people of Ladakh had been demanding UT status for the region since 1948 as they were always discriminated against by “Kashmir-centric leaders,” he said.

He said protests by parties like the National Conference and the PDP should be ignored as he accused them of considering the state their “family business.” (PTI)