6 karatekas from state to participate in int’l championship

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: Six karatekas from the Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate Do Association (APAKA), under the aegis of the Karate India Organization, will participate in the 9th Cadet, Junior,U-21 and Senior South Asian Karate Championship and the 1st South Asian Karate Cup to be held from 2 to 6 July in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Abab Sangdo, John Sangdo and Sunday Bokar will compete in the senior male team kata. (John) Sangdo will also participate in the U-21 male individual kata.

Himangsu Borah will participate in sub-junior 13 year boys’ individual kata, and individual kumite in the below 40 kg category.

Lipin Ete will compete in the female U-21 kata event, while Mepung Langdo will participate in female u-21 kumite in the below 68 kg category.

The team is scheduled to leave for Sri Lanka from West Bengal on Wednesday.

APAKA president Yarda Niki and its general secretary John Bagang wished the players a successful tour.