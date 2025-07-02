State witnessed revenue growth of Rs 1,200 cr under GST: T&E commissioner

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Jul: Tax & Excise (T&E) Commissioner Lobsang Tsering on Tuesday announced that Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a revenue growth of Rs 1,200 crore under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in the last fiscal year.

He added that over Rs 300 crore has already been collected in the first half of the current financial year.

“Taxpayers are the backbone of our country’s development. Their contribution fuels the nation’s progress,” Tsering said while speaking at the 8th GST Day celebration organised by the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and the Central Excise Commissionerate, Itanagar.

Themed ‘GST: Simplifying taxes, empowering citizens’, the event was held at the state banquet hall and marked eight years of the GST regime in the country. The celebration brought together taxpayers, entrepreneurs, officials, and dignitaries to reflect on the GST journey and promote awareness on tax compliance.

Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor (i/c) Prof Sushanta Kumar Nayak, who attended the event as the chief guest, lauded the department’s efforts in fostering a culture of tax compliance, and highlighted the transformative impact of GST on the Indian economy.

Prof Nayak said that the per capita contributions of Northeastern states like Sikkim, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh in tax revenue is above the national average.

The programme featured felicitation of five entrepreneurs for exemplary tax compliance. State government officials and police personnel were also honoured for their contributions to the effective functioning of the tax administration.

Among the awardees, Likha Jully Neelam, proprietor of M/s Lifecare, shared her experience navigating the evolving GST system.

“The initial years were challenging, but with improved digital tools and local officers’ support, compliance has become simpler and more transparent,” she said.

CGST Commissioner Shyam Kanu Mahanta highlighted the commissionerate’s initiatives in enforcement and taxpayer facilitation.

Two short films presented by CGST Itanagar and the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services (DGTS), New Delhi, showcased the GST’s progress over the past eight years.