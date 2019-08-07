Banned polythene carry bags seized

ROING, Aug 6: Five-hundred kilograms of banned polythene carry bags of less than 50 microns were seized from various commercial establishments here during a raid conducted by a joint team of the Lower Dibang Valley district administration and police on Tuesday.

Thirty-eight shopkeepers were also penalized for violating the order issued earlier by the deputy commissioner, imposing ban on the use of polythene carry bags of the said specification in the district.

The joint team was led by Executive Magistrate Hage Atho. (DIPRO)