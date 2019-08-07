Make Pasighat sainik school one of the best in NE: Governor

ITANAGAR, Aug 6: Governor BD Mishra on Tuesday sought concerted efforts by all stakeholders to make the sainik school in East Siang HQ Pasighat one of the best educational institutions of Arunachal, and among the best sainik schools in the Northeast.

Chairing a high-level meeting with Education Minister Taba Tedir, Education Secretary Madhu Rani Teotia, East Siang DC Kinny Singh, Pasighat Sainik School Principal Lt Cdr Amit Kumar Dutt and others here, Mishra said the Pasighat sainik school “can produce the best officers for the armed forces, provided it has the requisite support from the state government for adequate amenities for good education ambience.”

He advised the education minister to review the progress of the school and expedite the process of developing the school’s campus.

“In just two years of its existence, the students of the school have received accolades in the recently concluded inter-sainik school competitions in Imphal (Manipur),” the governor said.

Planning Secretary Himanshu Gupta, East Siang SP Prashant Gautam, and DGP RP Upadhyaya were also present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)