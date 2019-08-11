Progs on disaster mgmt held

NAMSAI, Aug 10: A team from Doimukh (Papum Pare)-based 12th Bn NDRF conducted school safety programmes and staged mock drills on 8 and 9 August at the government higher secondary school in Mahadevpur and Tiny Tots School here in Namsai district.

The programmes were aimed at sensitizing the students and school staffs to disaster management and disaster preparedness.

The team, led by Inspector Mintu Sonowal and SI Ram Singh Saini, conducted the programmes for 994 students and staffers.

Namsai DDMO E Tingkhatra provided information on disaster management, and officials demonstrated ways to be prepared for an earthquake, providing first aid, lifting and moving patients, and such.