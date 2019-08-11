Totup wins ‘Northeast Gospel Voice’ competition

GUWAHATI, Aug 10: Neelam Totup from Arunachal won the first ever ‘Northeast Gospel Voice’ singing competition held here in Assam on Friday.

The event was organised by Nagaland-based ADJ Music Production.

Twenty-two-year-old Totup, a native of Deed village in Lower Subansiri district, was adjudged the winner after a tough competition with the other six finalists.

The Nyishi Baptist Church Council has congratulated Totup on winning the title, and prayed that he would achieve more success in life.