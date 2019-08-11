GUWAHATI, Aug 10: Neelam Totup from Arunachal won the first ever ‘Northeast Gospel Voice’ singing competition held here in Assam on Friday.
The event was organised by Nagaland-based ADJ Music Production.
Twenty-two-year-old Totup, a native of Deed village in Lower Subansiri district, was adjudged the winner after a tough competition with the other six finalists.
The Nyishi Baptist Church Council has congratulated Totup on winning the title, and prayed that he would achieve more success in life.
Totup wins ‘Northeast Gospel Voice’ competition
GUWAHATI, Aug 10: Neelam Totup from Arunachal won the first ever ‘Northeast Gospel Voice’ singing competition held here in Assam on Friday.