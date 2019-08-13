Lumla hospital to be upgraded, equipped with latest facilities: MLA

LUMLA, Aug 12: Local MLA Jambey Tashi said the under-construction hospital here in Tawang district will be upgraded from two to four storeys, and will be equipped with the latest healthcare facilities and medicines.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the district BJP here last Saturday.

The MLA emphasized on quality and affordable healthcare, accessible and quality education, and infrastructure development. He said he would convene a meeting with the faculty members of various educational institutions and ensure that “teachers are imparted training via experienced trainers from across the state and nation.”

Tashi also directed the contractors to ensure quality work, and warned that firms and contractors that do not maintain quality while undertaking projects would be blacklisted.

He also warned miscreants against starting forest fires and gambling in any form. (Tawang Vigilance)