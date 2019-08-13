Capacity building prog for teachers on CWSN held

LIKABALI, Aug 12: A two-day district level ‘training-cum-capacity building programme’ on children with special needs (CWSN) for headmasters, teachers and teachers-in-charge of government schools in Lower Siang and Leparada districts commenced here in Lower Siang on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural function, EAC Ejum Angu advised the attending teachers to give special attention to the CWSN in the schools and the society.

Lower Siang DDSE Pakgi Koyu Lombi advised the trainees to gain maximum knowledge about CWSNs from the resource persons, “and impart the same at their respective schools.”

Lombi emphasized on identifying the CWSN in the schools and society, and asked the teachers to not differentiate between the CWSN and normal students.

“Rather, special attention should be given to children with disabilities,” she said.

Resource person Dr Bomto Riram spoke on the education of students with special needs, identification, referral and management, and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Another resource person, Loko Taba, highlighted the different types of disabilities, reasons and their rehabilitation, while Bomter Romin, Kekli Bomjen and Nguka Taipodia spoke about learning disability, cerebral palsy and intellectual disability.

The training is organized by the Lower Siang DDSE in collaboration with the health department.