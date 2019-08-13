Show on Sardar Patel to mark I-Day

ITANAGAR, Aug 12: As part of the Independence Day celebrations, a stage show on Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel will be presented at the Dorjee Khandu convention hall here on 15 August.

“With the cooperation of the Gujarat state government, the cultural programme is aimed at promoting aesthetic music, song, dance and drama to reinforce patriotism, national integration, and spirit of unity in diversity,” the Raj Bhavan informed in a release.

Known as the Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel was one of the most popular political leaders of India during the struggle for independence. Post-independence, he served as deputy prime minister, home affairs minister, information minister, and minister of states. He is also known for playing an instrumental role in integration of 562 princely Indian states into the Indian union.

The play, to be enacted by a troupe of 25 artists, will be 75 minutes long. It will depict the times, life and contributions of Patel, and will be presented by theatre group ViewFinder. The theatre group, which won the ‘best play’ award from the Gujarat State Dance Drama and Music Academy, has been performing in different parts of India for the last 17 years.

The programme is scheduled to begin at 2 pm.